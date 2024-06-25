Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Scarlet Red Variant Released in India: Price and Specs

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is now available in India in a new Scarlet Red color variant, alongside existing options. Priced starting at Rs. 25,999, it features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, 200MP primary rear camera, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and 5,100mAh battery with 67W charging. The phone also offers NFC support and in-display fingerprint scanner. No changes in specifications except for the color.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is now available in India in a new colour variant. The phone, powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and featuring a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, comes with a 5,100mAh battery supporting 67W charging. The new colour option was introduced six months after the initial launch of the Redmi Note series in the country.

The Xiaomi sub-brand announced the launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G in Scarlet Red on Tuesday. This new shade will be available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com, Flipkart, and other major retail outlets, alongside the existing Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black finishes. Additionally, Redmi also unveiled the phone in an Olive Green shade for markets outside India.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G price in India

The Scarlet Red colour variant of Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, offering up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and offers up to 12GB of RAM for smooth performance.

In terms of cameras, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. Storage options go up to 256GB.

Additional features of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G include NFC support, an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and a 5,100mAh battery with 67W charging support.