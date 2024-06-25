Indian Government Plans to Introduce Common Charger Rule for Smartphones and Tablets by 2025: Report

The Indian government is likely to mandate the use of a standardised USB Type-C charging port for smartphones and tablets starting June 2025. This move aims to reduce e-waste by enabling users to charge multiple devices with one cable, similar to a mandate by the EU. Laptops may also require Type-C ports by 2026. The decision follows a consensus reached in November 2022.

Standardized USB Type-C Port

Smartphones sold in India will soon require a standardized charging connector, with the widely-used USB Type-C port likely to be mandated, according to a report. The goal of this new rule is to allow users to use a single cable to charge multiple devices, in an effort to reduce e-waste. This initiative is similar to the mandate issued by the European Union (EU) in 2022, which will take effect at the end of this year. The government may also require laptops to use a Type-C port for charging at a later date.

Details of the Mandate

According to sources familiar with the matter cited by Livemint, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is expected to direct device manufacturers to incorporate uniform charging ports in smartphones and tablets. This directive may also encompass laptops, with the implementation scheduled for 2026. The USB Type-C connector is anticipated to be the designated charging port under this mandate.

The proposed mandate will not cover wearable devices such as smartwatches and basic feature phones. It is set to come into effect from June 2025, with the aim of reducing electronic waste generated by the use of various types of cables for charging different devices. Users will be able to charge all their devices using a single cable.

Similar Initiatives and Stakeholder Consensus

In line with the move in India, the EU also approved a mandate in 2022 to standardize USB Type-C as the common charging port for various devices. This decision prompted Apple to transition to USB Type-C from its proprietary lightning port, starting with the iPhone 15 series in 2023.

A consensus to adopt USB Type-C as the standard charging method was reportedly reached by the government in November 2022. During a meeting with industry stakeholders, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh indicated that there was broad agreement on adopting USB Type-C for charging smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Although no specific timeline was provided at the time, it appears that India is now preparing to announce its common charger regulations. The recent report suggests that MeitY will allow a six-month grace period for stakeholders to ensure compliance with the new rules.