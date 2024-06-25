Realme GT 6 rumored with unique design & specs in China; may feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

In Short:

Realme GT 6 has been launched in India and select global markets with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and AI-based features. The Chinese variant set to debut in July may have upgraded processor, different design, and improved camera setup. Priced at Rs. 40,999 in India, it features a 6.78-inch display, up to 16GB RAM, triple rear camera setup, 32MP front camera, 5,500mAh battery, and 120W charging support.

Realme GT 6 was recently launched in India and select global markets, featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and AI-based features. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will soon debut in China in July. However, the Chinese variant of Realme GT 6 is expected to come with upgraded specifications, including a better processor, design, and camera setup compared to the Indian version.

Realme GT 6 Alleged Schematic

A mock-up of the Chinese variant of Realme GT 6’s rear panel has been shared by tipster Digital Chat Station. The render shows a rectangular camera module with three cameras and an LED flash located in the upper-left corner. In comparison, the variant launched in India has the LED flash arranged alongside the third camera sensor in a ring.



Photo Credit: Weibo

The Chinese variant of Realme GT 6 is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and may be available in white color among other shades. It is expected to have a metal frame, a glass back, a flat display, and run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, different from the Indian and global models which boast a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Realme GT 6 Price in India, Specifications

The base model of Realme GT 6 with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 40,999 in India. It comes in Fluid Silver and Razor Green color options.

Realme GT 6 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits brightness. It offers up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W charging support.