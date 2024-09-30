Vivo and iQOO Launch Android 15 Funtouch OS 15 Update with AI Enhancements

Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India are getting the Funtouch OS 15 update, making them among the first to use Android 15. This update includes new AI features, improved animations, and better user experience tools. iQOO 12 users can download it now, with other models to follow. Notable additions include enhanced photo editing, smart scheduling, and improved Windows syncing for better cross-device use.

Vivo and iQOO smartphones have officially started receiving the Funtouch OS 15 update in India. This significant rollout positions the companies among the forefront of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to launch Android 15 on their devices, surpassing major players like Samsung and Google. The update introduces new algorithms, improved animations and effects, along with features driven by artificial intelligence (AI)—all dedicated to enhancing the overall user experience.

Vivo Funtouch OS 15 Rollout

As per iQOO, the Funtouch OS 15 update is currently available for download on the iQOO 12. Other devices from the brand are expected to receive the update in the forthcoming weeks and months. In a press release, Vivo confirmed the deployment of the Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 beta update for their Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and X100 series.

The update’s changelog highlights the inclusion of a new smart scheduling algorithm designed to allocate computing power according to the priority and requirements of various applications and tasks. Additionally, the system’s dynamic effects have been optimized to offer a more natural feel, facilitated by the new Origin animation. This enhancement strives for an improved tactical response, promising a better user experience overall.

Funtouch OS 15 also introduces multiple sets of both static and live wallpapers, offering a variety of styles. Users can expect new always-on display styles, four fresh fingerprint recognition animations, and an optimized icon library. Further additions include features such as Memory Movie, shadow removal for documents, cleaning suggestions, and novel quick settings for the Ultra Game Mode.

Beyond customization options, the Android 15 update for Vivo smartphones integrates several AI features. One noteworthy addition is the AI Photo Enhance, which fine-tunes image parameters to elevate overall image quality. The update also introduces an AI Erase feature—essentially an object removal tool for images. These functionalities are part of the new AI Image Lab. Another significant feature is live transcribe, which claims to deliver transcriptions of spoken on-screen content.

The update further enhances cross-device operability through an improved Link to Windows feature, enabling users to synchronize contacts, share files, and view recent photos in real-time across devices. Additionally, the S-Capture feature has been revamped to support multiple audio tracks and annotations during screen recordings, complete with a control panel for adjusting settings like microphone and system sound recordings.