Lava Agni 3 5G Launching in India This Week with 50MP Camera Teased

Lava has announced the launch of the Lava Agni 3 5G in India, scheduled for the first week of October. The official announcement was made via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. Promotional teasers for the upcoming device reveal information regarding its rear design and camera specifications. This new 5G smartphone is expected to be available in two color variants and will feature a robust 50-megapixel rear camera setup. It has been confirmed that the device will be sold through Amazon.

The official launch event for the Lava Agni 3 5G is set to take place on October 4 at 12:00 PM IST. The event will be broadcasted live on YouTube. The teaser video shared by the brand highlights the smartphone’s design, featuring a square-shaped camera module located in the top-left corner of the rear panel.

Notably, the camera island on the Lava Agni 3 5G is marked with ’50MP OIS,’ indicating that the primary sensor will have optical image stabilization capabilities. The device is rumored to come with a large 6.78-inch full-HD display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Lava Agni 2 5G: Price and Specifications

The upcoming Lava Agni 3 5G is anticipated to present significant advancements over its predecessor, the Lava Agni 2 5G, which was introduced in May of last year at a price of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Lava Agni 2 5G is available in a Viridian color option.

The Lava Agni 2 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD (2220×1080 pixels) curved AMOLED display. It operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, with configurations offering up to 6GB of RAM. The device showcases a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and is powered by a 4,700mAh battery featuring support for 66W charging.