Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Smartphone Accessories

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently offering significant discounts and promotional offers on a variety of products, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, electronics, and home appliances. In particular, we have identified a selection of the most attractive smartphone deals priced under Rs. 30,000 during this event. For those who have recently purchased a smartphone and are in search of accessories, this sale presents an excellent opportunity to acquire them at reduced prices.

Smartphone Accessories on Offer

Below is a curated list of the best deals on smartphone accessories, including true wireless (TWS) earbuds, power banks, wireless chargers, car chargers, and vehicle mounts, all available at significantly lower prices during the Amazon sale.

Exclusive Discounts and Offers

The e-commerce giant is providing up to 40 percent off on mobile accessories. Additionally, customers can benefit from various bank offers. Amazon has partnered with SBI to provide a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on purchases made using an SBI credit card or through EMI transactions. For SBI debit card users, similar discounts apply but are capped at Rs. 15,250. Discounts are also available for transactions made with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, with potential rewards reaching up to Rs. 10,000.

Best Deals on Smartphone Accessories During Amazon Sale