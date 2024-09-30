HMD Moon Knight Key Features Revealed; Expected with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

HMD is reportedly developing a new smartphone known as the HMD Moon Knight. The name has emerged online along with anticipated key features. A tipster has disclosed the proposed model name, model number, and significant specifications, including the chipset, camera capabilities, and display details. Additionally, insights regarding the potential build and design of this rumored model have also been shared. Although HMD recently introduced its Skyline smartphone in India, confirmation regarding the Moon Knight handset is still pending.

Expected Features of HMD Moon Knight

An X post from the account HMD_MEME’S (@smashx_60) suggested that HMD is working on this new smartphone, tentatively named Moon Knight, with the model number TA-1691. According to the leak, this upcoming device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

The leak further indicates that the HMD Moon Knight may feature a full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated to include a quad rear camera setup and may be constructed with an aluminium frame while supporting 5G connectivity. Additionally, the device might come equipped with a dual speaker unit.

Another noteworthy aspect of the HMD Moon Knight is the potential inclusion of POGO pins, suggesting that its design could bear a resemblance to the HMD Fusion, which was unveiled at IFA 2024 earlier this month. This design approach is expected to facilitate customizable accessories that could offer enhanced functionalities.

For reference, the HMD Fusion is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and features an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The specifications include a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ display, a dual rear camera system with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, and a robust 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. The starting price for this device is EUR 249 (approximately Rs. 24,000).