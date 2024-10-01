Lava Agni 3 to Include Dual Displays, Priced Under Rs. 30,000: Sumit Singh

Lava is set to launch the Agni 3 smartphone in India on October 4, priced under Rs 30,000. This new model features dual displays, including a 1.5K AMOLED front screen and a 1.74-inch rear screen for selfies and notifications. It will include a 50MP camera, customizable Action button, and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, offering impressive features for tech-savvy customers.

The Agni series from Lava embodies the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality features and specifications at competitive price points. This series has consistently demonstrated strong performance and market-leading features, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and budget-conscious consumers. Continuing in this tradition, Lava is set to launch the next generation of Agni smartphones, the Lava Agni 3, in India on October 4. This latest smartphone promises a host of innovative features and specifications to attract a wide range of customers. Ahead of the official launch, Sumit Singh, Product Head at Lava International, shared key insights regarding the device during an exclusive interaction with Gadgets360. Here’s what you need to know.

Lava Agni 3 Set to be Priced Under Rs 30,000

Sumit Singh has confirmed that the upcoming Lava Agni 3 will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. The device is designed to cater to the mid-range segment and will introduce several unique features aimed at distinguishing it from competitors.

Lava Agni 3 to Feature Dual Displays

According to Singh, the Lava Agni 3 will incorporate two displays. The primary display will include a 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the device will also feature a secondary display adjacent to the camera module on the rear panel. This secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display will support various applications.

“There are multiple functionalities which can be used with this new display,” Singh stated. For instance, users will be able to utilize the secondary display as a viewfinder for capturing high-quality selfies using the primary camera setup. “With the dual display, you can utilize your main camera sensor as the selfie camera,” he explained. Beyond camera functionality, the secondary display will allow users to answer calls, view notifications, and control music playback, ultimately simplifying the users’ experience.

Lava Agni 3: Action Button, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, and Additional Features

The Lava Agni 3 will also include a customizable Action button, a feature not commonly seen in this price range. Additionally, the device will showcase a triple-camera setup on the rear, with a 50-megapixel AI camera as part of its features. Singh also confirmed that the device will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, making it a significant addition to the segment. This new chipset was recently unveiled with the Motorola Razr 50 in India. Further details regarding the camera setup and additional specifications will be disclosed during the launch event on October 4.

The Journey of the Lava Agni Series

Lava has successfully positioned itself within the Indian smartphone market through its Agni series. “The Agni series is a demonstration of the capability of an Indian brand…It’s about proving that we can create flagship products that are best in class in terms of performance, speed, experience, and overall value,” Singh noted. Both the Lava Agni 1 and Agni 2 received positive customer feedback, with the Agni 2 being the top-selling smartphone shortly after its launch. The company anticipates a similar reception for the Lava Agni 3, which boasts segment-leading features and specifications. Full details will be revealed during the launch event, so stay tuned for updates.