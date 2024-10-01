Moto G75 5G Launched: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, IP68 Rating, Price & Specs

Motorola has launched the Moto G75 5G, a new phone featuring a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has 50MP dual rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, and is built to withstand water and dust. Priced at EUR 299, it’s available in select markets with three color options.

Moto G75 5G has been launched in select international markets, representing the latest addition to the G-series line from the Lenovo-owned brand, Motorola. This new 5G smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and features 8GB of RAM. Designed for durability, the Moto G75 5G is built to meet MIL-STD 810H standards and comes with an IP68 rating, ensuring protection against dirt and moisture. Furthermore, it boasts a screen safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Moto G75 5G Price

The Moto G75 5G is priced at EUR 299 (approximately Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in Europe. It will be available in three color options: Aqua Blue, Charcoal Gray, and Succulent Green. This model is confirmed for release in select markets across Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Moto G75 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Moto G75 5G operates on Android 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,388 pixels) hole punch display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and offers a pixel density of 387 ppi.

Under the hood, the device is equipped with a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users can virtually expand the RAM up to 16GB using unused storage, and the device’s storage capacity is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In terms of photography, the Moto G75 5G includes a dual-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and OIS, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro vision sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel front camera is available. The handset features military-grade durability certified by MIL-STD 810H and an IP68 rating, providing protection against underwater conditions and dust immersion.

Connectivity options encompass Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, flicker sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, sensor hub, and SAR sensor. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, along with face unlock capabilities. Additionally, the phone is equipped with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos technology.

The Moto G75 5G is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery, supporting 30W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging. The wired charging function is designed to power the battery from zero to 50 percent in under 25 minutes. The device dimensions are 166.09 x 77.24 x 8.34 mm, with a weight of approximately 205 grams.