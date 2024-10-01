Tecno Spark 30C 5G Launching October 8 with a 48MP Camera Teaser

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G is poised for launch in India next week. The subsidiary of Transsion Holdings confirmed the introduction of this new smartphone from the Spark series in a press release on Tuesday, October 1. This upcoming device will feature a 48-megapixel Sony camera and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is already available in select global markets.

The launch date for the Tecno Spark 30C 5G in India is scheduled for October 8. The smartphone is expected to be offered in two color options and will include an AI-enhanced camera unit featuring the aforementioned 48-megapixel Sony sensor. Additionally, it will sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate complemented by a centered hole punch design.

Tecno Spark 30C Specifications

Unveiled in select global markets last week alongside the Tecno Spark 30 and Tecno Spark 30 Pro, the Tecno Spark 30C is presented in several colorways, including Magic Skin 3.0, Orbit Black, and Orbit White. Its display measures 6.67 inches with a resolution of HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) and features a 120Hz refresh rate. The device operates on MediaTek’s Helio G81 SoC with configurations offering up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage, available in multiple RAM and storage variants.

The international version comes equipped with a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, while an 8-megapixel selfie camera with dual flash is located on the front. The device is secured with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Tecno Spark 30C is a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.