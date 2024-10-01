Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to Launch October 25, Pre-Orders Start 18th

Rumors about Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra have been circulating since February. It wasn’t announced at the July event, and there are claims of delays. Recently, a Korean retailer hinted at an October 25 launch for a Galaxy Fold 6 Special Edition, with pre-orders from October 18-24. However, these details are unconfirmed, so it’s best to wait for official news from Samsung.

Samsung’s anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra has been a subject of speculation since February, preceding the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July 2024. Initially, expectations were high for its announcement at Samsung’s foldables event in July; however, reports emerged suggesting the company had halted development on the upgraded foldable, leading to concerns over a potential delay in its launch. The first Ultra-branded foldable is expected to be a larger and slimmer version of the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6. Subsequently, leaks hinted at a possible launch in October 2024. Recent reports have surfaced with new details regarding the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, reportedly disclosed by a retailer.

Retailer Disclosure and Launch Speculation

A Korean retailer shared a poster indicating launch date and pre-order information for a foldable device identified as the Galaxy Fold 6 Special Edition. While the retailer’s website has since removed the listing, a user on X (@negativeonehero) posted the poster online, which reportedly includes the same model number associated with the anticipated Ultra version.

Pre-Order and Launch Details

The poster indicated that the Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to launch on October 25, with pre-orders available from October 18 to October 24 in South Korea. Curiously, the poster contains a link that redirects to a Crafted Black variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on Samsung’s official website. This variant has been available since the device’s launch in India and features a carbon-fibre weave pattern on its rear panel, exclusive to Samsung’s website, not offered at local retailers.

Model Number Significance

The user who shared the image also provided links, one of which has since been taken down. The second link directs to a T store event that includes “f958” in its URL. This model number, SM-F958, has appeared in prior leaks concerning the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. Reports suggest that the number ‘8’ indicates an Ultra device within Samsung‘s smartphone lineup, whereas ‘6’ pertains to standard non-Ultra models. Notably, it has been indicated that only the SM-F958N model is under development, which may suggest a Korea-exclusive release. The forthcoming device is rumored to feature a larger 8-inch main display and a thickness of 10.6mm when folded.

Conclusion

As the authenticity of this poster remains unverified, despite claims of its presence on a Korean retailer’s website, it is prudent to regard this news with a measure of skepticism until Samsung provides official confirmation regarding a potential launch event.