Motorola Launches ThinkPhone 25 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Specs

Motorola has released its ThinkPhone 25 in select markets, designed for business users. It features a 6.36-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone boasts a 50MP triple camera system, a 4,310mAh battery with fast charging, and advanced security features. Pricing details are still unknown, but it promises long-term software support.

Motorola has officially launched its ThinkPhone 25 in select global markets. This latest addition to the business-focused device lineup is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and is available in a single configuration featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Embracing a ThinkPad-inspired design, it showcases a 6.36-inch screen that aims to enhance productivity for its users. Furthermore, the ThinkPhone 25 is equipped with a sophisticated triple rear camera setup, spearheaded by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary sensor. Its robust 4,310mAh battery supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Pricing Details

The ThinkPhone 25 is currently listed on Motorola’s European website; however, specific pricing information has yet to be disclosed. The device is available in a sleek Carbon Black color with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

Specifications Overview

Operating on Android 14 with Hello UI, the dual SIM (nano) ThinkPhone 25 features a 6.36-inch full-HD+ (1,220×2,670 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. It boasts a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 3,000nits, and a pixel density of 460ppi, along with a rapid 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display is HDR10+ certified and has received SGS Blue Light Reduction certification for enhanced visual comfort.

The device’s design incorporates a plastic build with a rear panel enrobed in Aramid fibre, complemented by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the screen. The performance is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB uMCP onboard storage.

In terms of photography, the ThinkPhone 25 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary sensor featuring quad PDAF, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor that offers up to 3x optical zoom. On the front, a 32-megapixel selfie camera is available for high-quality self-portraits.

Connectivity options encompass 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The device also has an IP68-rated build and meets MIL-STD 810H certification standards, ensuring its durability.

The ThinkPhone 25 features a comprehensive suite of sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a SAR sensor. Biometric authentication is facilitated by an in-display fingerprint sensor, with additional support for face unlock capabilities. The device includes stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support for enhanced audio quality.

In terms of security, the ThinkPhone 25 comes equipped with Motorola’s ThinkShield, which offers advanced protection for its users. Additionally, the handset is promised to receive five years of Android OS updates and security maintenance releases, extending its support through to 2029.

The device’s 4,310mAh battery is designed to offer impressive longevity, providing up to 34 hours of usage on a single charge. It supports both 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. The overall dimensions of the handset are 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm, with a weight of 171 grams.