Top tech discounts this week: iPhone 14 Plus, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more!

Great tech deals are available this week on smartphones like Realme GT 6T, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and Poco X6 Pro 5G, all with big discounts. Apple products like iPhone 14 Plus and Apple Watch Series 9 are also on sale. Realme GT 6T priced at Rs. 28,999, Motorola Edge 50 Pro at Rs. 29,999, Poco X6 Pro 5G at Rs. 23,499, iPhone 14 Plus at Rs. 55,099, and Apple Watch Series 9 at Rs. 35,999.

If you’re in the market for some great tech deals this week, we have you covered with discounts on top smartphones and devices from Realme and Apple. Take advantage of the following offers:

Realme GT 6T

The Realme GT 6T is now available at an effective price of Rs. 28,999 on Amazon, reduced from its launch price of Rs. 32,999. This phone boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It features a 5,500mAh battery compatible with 120W SuperVOOC charging, running on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

Effective deal price: Rs. 28,999 (Launch price: Rs. 32,999)

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now available at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart, down from its original price of Rs. 31,999. This model features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter, along with a 50-megapixel front camera. The device boasts a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 14-based Hello UI.

Effective deal price: Rs. 29,999 (Launch price: Rs. 31,999)

Poco X6 Pro 5G

The Poco X6 Pro 5G is available at an effective price of Rs. 23,499 on Flipkart, reduced from its launch price of Rs. 26,999. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. The device includes a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and runs on Android 14-based HyperOS.

Effective deal price: Rs. 23,499 (Launch price: Rs. 26,999)

iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus is now available at Flipkart for Rs. 55,099, down from its regular price of Rs. 66,999. This model features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. It includes a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, offering features like Photonic Engine and Cinematic mode, as well as emergency SOS via satellite for added safety.

Effective deal price: Rs. 55,099 (Launch price: Rs. 79,900)

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is now available at Amazon for Rs. 35,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 44,999. This watch is ideal for health and fitness enthusiasts, featuring advanced sensors to monitor temperature and heart rate. Whether you’re tracking workouts, sleep schedule, or heart health, the Apple Watch Series 9 has you covered.

Effective deal price: Rs. 35,999 (Launch price: Rs. 44,999)