CMF Phone 1 Specs & India Price Leak: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP52 Rating Expected

The CMF Phone 1 by Nothing is generating a lot of excitement with its unique features like replaceable back panels and a manual rotating wheel. Leaked information suggests it will have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED display, 50MP rear camera, 16MP selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging. The phone is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000 in India and will be officially revealed on July 8.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Official Launch

Nothing has started revealing more details about CMF Phone 1, creating anticipation for its official launch on July 8. Recent leaks hint at unique features like a manual rotating dial and replaceable rear panels. Tipster Yogesh Brar leaked the core specifications and pricing for the device in India.

Specifications and Pricing:

According to Yogesh Brar, the phone will feature a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 50MP primary camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. It will come in two variants – 6/128GB and 8/128GB with expandable storage up to 2TB. The device is priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 after discounts.

CMF Phone 1 Details: – 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz – MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC – 50MP + depth sensor – 16MP selfie – in-display FP – 6/128GB , 8/128GB – 2TB expandable via microSD – 5,000mAh battery, 33W charging – Android 14 Pricing: Rs 15,999 & Rs 17,999 (discounted) Thoughts on this?

Additional Details:

The phone is expected to have a LTPS panel with a brightness of 800 nits, IP52 rating, and 2+3 years software cycle. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, 16MP selfie camera, and support for 4K video recording. The device will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

CMF Phone 1 additional details Display: – LTPS panel (30-120Hz) – Typical brightness: 800 nits, 2000 nits peak – Bezel like Phone 1 Camera: – 4K 30fps support – No OIS (EIS only) – AI vivid mode – Sony sensor – IP52 rating – 2+3 years software cycle – Mono speaker Thoughts?

CMF Phone 1 will run on Android 14 out of the box and offer up to 2TB expandable storage. The phone is set to be unveiled on July 8, 2024, alongside CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.

For more updates and discussions on Nothing Phone 1 and upcoming devices, tune in to our Gadgets 360 podcast, Orbital, available on various platforms including Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.