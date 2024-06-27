ZTE Yuanhang 3D Unveiled with Glasses-Free 3D Display & Unisoc T760 Chipset: Price, Specs

In Short:

ZTE Yuanhang 3D, a new smartphone, has been launched in China. The key highlight of this device is its 3D display which delivers AI-based 3D effects to the naked eye and offers real-time 2D to 3D content conversion. The phone is powered by Unisoc T760 chipset and features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor. It also comes with a 4,500mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

ZTE Yuanhang 3D Price

The ZTE Yuanhang 3D is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the single 6GB + 128GB model. It is available in Star Black color and currently on sale in China with deliveries starting on June 30.

ZTE Yuanhang 3D Specifications

The ZTE Yuanhang 3D runs on Android 13 based MyOS13 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD 3D display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It utilizes Lenticular grating 3D display technology with AI head tracking and real-time 2D-3D conversion. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset, 6GB RAM, and Mali-G57 MC4 GPU.

In terms of cameras, the ZTE Yuanhang 3D sports a 50-megapixel main sensor along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, and a 5-megapixel front camera. It supports 5G connectivity and comes with various sensors for better user experience.

Other features include AI Smart Voice, AI Smart Translation, AI Magic Elimination, fingerprint sensor, face recognition, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone weighs 190 grams and measures 75×63.5×8.5mm.