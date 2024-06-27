CMF Phone 1 to Feature Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate & HDR Support

In Short:

CMF Phone 1, set to launch on July 8, will feature a Super AMOLED display with HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s screen offers vibrant colors and clear visibility. CMF is revealing one component every day leading up to the launch, starting with the display. The phone will also have a 50MP dual camera system, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging.

CMF Phone 1 Features Super AMOLED Display with HDR Support and High Refresh Rate

The upcoming CMF Phone 1 will showcase a Super AMOLED display with HDR support and a high refresh rate, as confirmed by the company through a recent social media post. Scheduled to debut during Nothing’s next Community Update on July 8, the CMF Phone 1 marks the first mobile device from CMF, a sub-brand of the company. As part of the build-up to its launch, CMF plans to unveil one component of the smartphone daily, starting with the display specifications.

CMF Phone 1 Display Details

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official CMF account announced that the CMF Phone 1 will boast a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen will also feature HDR support for vibrant and lifelike colors.

Additionally, a video clip shared on CMF’s Instagram displayed a comparison between the Phone 1’s display and a traditional LCD panel, highlighting the AMOLED panel’s deeper blacks and lack of light bleeding. The smartphone is expected to provide up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness for enhanced outdoor visibility.

This revelation is part of a nine-day series where each component of the CMF Phone 1 will be unveiled. While some components will be disclosed daily, not all 3,000+ components of the phone will receive individual reveals before the launch. Furthermore, as part of the pre-launch festivities, CMF announced a giveaway of one handset daily.

Expected Specifications of CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, aligning with previous leaks. The device is rumored to include a 50-megapixel dual-camera setup at the rear and a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Powering the phone is expected to be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

With regards to battery life, the CMF Phone 1 may come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging through wired connections.