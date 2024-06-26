Report: iPhone ports of Resident Evil, Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Mirage saw low sales

In Short:

The iPhone 15 Pro and select iPad models have seen triple-A console games released last year, but they have not been successful commercially. Prices of these games on the App Store can go up to Rs. 3,999 in India, but very few users are paying full price to unlock these games beyond the initial free section. Games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding haven’t found many takers among iPhone users.

The iPhone 15 Pro arrived last year with the promise of running triple-A games on mobile platforms. Games from popular franchises such as Resident Evil, Death Stranding, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage have been released for iOS since then. However, a recent report indicates that these console titles have not been successful commercially on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and selected iPad models.

Low User Engagement for Console Games on iPhone

Analysis by mobilegamer.biz shows that only a small number of iPhone users are paying full price to unlock these games beyond the initial free playable section. Despite the high prices of up to Rs. 3,999 in India, these games are often offered at a 50 percent discount on the App Store.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Performance

For example, under 3,000 users paid $49.99 to fully unlock Assassin’s Creed Mirage on iPhone 15 Pro, according to Appfigures estimates. The game has been downloaded approximately 123,000 times, generating revenue of $138,000 (roughly Rs. 1,15,30,452). These numbers are significantly lower compared to free-to-play games that attract millions of downloads.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage introduction can be played for free on iPhone

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Resident Evil and Death Stranding Performance

Other console titles like Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding Director’s Cut have also not performed well on iPhone. For instance, Resident Evil 4 Remake has seen around 357,000 installs with revenue of $208,000 (roughly Rs. 1,73,79,024), indicating that only about 7,000 users paid for the full game.

Resident Evil 4 Remake on iPhone

Photo Credit: Capcom

Despite optimistic estimates from data firm Appmagic, it’s clear that console games on iPhone are struggling to attract a large paying audience. The revenue generated from these titles is far below what free-to-play games achieve in terms of downloads and engagement.