Samsung Unveils One UI 7 Update Based on Android 15: Features & Release Date

Samsung unveiled its One UI 7 update at the 2024 Developer Conference, promising a fully redesigned interface and new features to enhance user experience. The update prioritizes simplicity, consistency, and emotional engagement. A beta version will be available later this year, while the official rollout is set for next year, starting with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung has unveiled the eagerly anticipated One UI 7 update for its smartphones and other devices during the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 in San Jose on Thursday. The South Korean technology giant provided an exclusive preview of the forthcoming update, indicating a comprehensive redesign of the interface along with new design elements and features. Additionally, Samsung disclosed the expected timeline for the rollout of One UI 7, including its initial availability for registered beta testers and the first device it will support.

As per Samsung, the One UI 7 update is founded on three essential goals: purposeful simplicity, signature impression, and emotional attachment. The company emphasizes that One UI 7 is designed to comprehend user intent and to minimize complexity. Furthermore, its design has been refined to ensure a more streamlined appearance and enhanced consistency.

Importantly, One UI 7 will retain several familiar design elements that longstanding Galaxy users have come to expect from Samsung’s Android skin. A notable new feature is the introduction of an upgraded blur system aimed at enhancing user satisfaction. Among the features showcased by Samsung is a revamped home screen grid that is described as “slicker” and more user-friendly, regardless of the Galaxy device in use.

One UI 7 is poised to incorporate Android 15 into Samsung smartphones. It is important to note that the latest version of the Android operating system (OS) was rolled out globally last month, yet only a handful of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have commenced its deployment on their devices. Notably, Samsung has confirmed that One UI 7 will also support Good Lock, facilitating similar customization options as seen with One UI 6, the most recent software version.

Samsung has announced that the new One UI 7 update will be accessible in beta on Galaxy devices later this year. The official release of the software update for all users is expected to commence next year, with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S series set to be the inaugural devices to feature One UI 7. This is anticipated to be the Galaxy S25 series, which is speculated to debut in early 2025.