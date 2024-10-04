Lava Agni 3 Launches in India: Dimensity 7300X, Mini AMOLED, Price & Specs

Lava launched the Agni 3 smartphone in India, featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller 1.74-inch display for quick functions. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset with 8GB RAM, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 66W charging. Prices start at Rs. 20,999, available from October 9 on Amazon.

Lava Agni 3 was officially launched in India on Friday, marking the company’s latest entry into the midrange smartphone segment. The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen that provides access to various smartphone functionalities. The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, alongside a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Powering the Lava Agni 3 is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM and running on Android 14. The device is further equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, capable of 66W fast charging.

Lava Agni 3 Price in India and Availability

The starting price of the Lava Agni 3 in India is set at Rs. 20,999 for the base model that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though it does not include a charging adapter. For the same configuration that includes a charger, the price is Rs. 22,999. Additionally, a variant featuring 256GB of storage (with charger) is available for Rs. 24,999.

The smartphone is slated to go on sale in India starting October 9 at 12 AM (midnight) via Amazon. It will be available in two color options: Heather Glass and Pristine Glass.

Lava Agni 3 Specifications and Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Lava Agni 3 runs on Android 14 and is expected to receive three OS version upgrades along with four years of security updates. The device boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200×2,652 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching up to 1200 nits. On the rear, the smartphone features a 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen that enhances user interaction by enabling features such as call handling, quick messaging responses, taking selfies with the rear cameras, controlling music, and setting timers.

Powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, the smartphone is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Notably, it allows for up to 8GB of unused storage to be utilized as ‘virtual RAM’. The device also includes an ‘Action’ button that enables users to switch between ringer and silent modes, activate the flashlight, or function as a camera shutter button.

The triple rear camera system consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field-of-view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and electronic image stabilization (EIS). The front-facing 16-megapixel camera is also equipped with EIS for better selfie quality.

Storage options reach up to 256GB of UFS 3.1, though it does not support external memory cards. The Lava Agni 3 features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and connectivity options encompass 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi-6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also includes essential sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

With a 5,000mAh battery, the Lava Agni 3 supports 66W fast charging, promising to charge the device to 50% in just 19 minutes. An in-display fingerprint sensor provides biometric authentication. The smartphone measures 163.7×75.53×8.8mm and weighs 212g.