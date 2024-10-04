Vivo Y28s 5G Price Cut in India: Check New Price and Availability Details

The Vivo Y28s 5G, launched in July, has seen a price drop of Rs. 500 in India. Now, it starts at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB model, with 6GB and 8GB versions priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, a 50MP camera, 6.56-inch display, and a 5,000mAh battery. It’s available in Vintage Red and Twinkling Purple on Flipkart and Vivo’s online store.

Vivo has officially announced a price reduction for the Vivo Y28s 5G smartphone, which debuted in India in July this year alongside the Vivo Y28e 5G. The price of the Vivo Y28s 5G has been cut by Rs. 500, making it an attractive option for consumers. The device is available in three different RAM and storage configurations, and it features a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, complemented by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It also boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display and an IP64-rated build for added durability.

Vivo Y28s 5G New Price in India, Availability

The revised pricing for the Vivo Y28s 5G now begins at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM variant. The 6GB and 8GB models are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. All variants come with 128GB of internal storage. Customers can choose between two color options: Vintage Red and Twinkling Purple. The smartphone is readily available on Flipkart as well as the Vivo India e-store.

Upon its initial launch, the pricing for the Vivo Y28s 5G was set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB model, while the 6GB and 8GB versions were priced at Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

Vivo Y28s 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y28s 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 840 nits. It is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and is available with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The device operates on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Vivo Y28s 5G features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging through a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and Wi-Fi. For security, the device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.