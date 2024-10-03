Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Units Suggest Slimmer, Rounded Design

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series, including the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, is set to launch in early 2025. Leaked designs show the Ultra model will be thinner and taller than the S24 Ultra, with rounded corners and slim bezels. It’s expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, a quad-camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to make its official debut in early 2025, consisting of three models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the launch event is still several months away, early insights regarding the design of the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra have begun to surface online. Recent leaks, including dummy units, provide a glimpse into the device’s dimensions, suggesting that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may be both thinner and taller compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Reveals Design Changes

Renowned tipster @xleaks7 has shared images and videos of an aluminium dummy unit for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in collaboration with Online Solitaire. According to these sources, the current dimensions of the dummy unit are approximately 162.82 x 77.65 x 8.25 mm, indicating a design that is slightly taller, narrower, and thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which measures 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 mm. This latest information is consistent with redesign claims made by another reputable tipster, Ice Universe.

The dummy unit of the rumored Galaxy S25 Ultra features noticeably rounded corners and slim bezels. It includes a hole-punch cutout for the front camera and an earpiece speaker strategically positioned at the top of the screen.

On the rear panel, the device showcases five circular cutouts for the camera array, resembling the layout found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, yet with a more rounded design as opposed to the sharper corners of its predecessor.

Expected Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be launched in January 2025. The device is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, which is set to be unveiled later this month, and will likely support up to 16GB of RAM. Additionally, the device is expected to feature the latest Galaxy AI capabilities.

Past leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be equipped with a quad rear camera system, which includes a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor offering 5x optical zoom, and both 50-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto sensors. It is also expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.