Samsung releases One UI 6.1 update for Galaxy S22, S21, and older foldables

Samsung has initiated the rollout of One UI 6.1 for its flagship Galaxy smartphones from 2021 and 2022 in South Korea. This custom skin, based on Android 14, introduces various enhancements and AI features to the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 lineup, and previous Galaxy foldable devices. However, older smartphones may not receive the complete Galaxy AI suite. The One UI 6.1 update was first announced in January alongside the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. Subsequently, the update became available for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 models in March.

Update Rollout and Devices

According to reports on Samsung community forums (initially reported by SamMobile), Samsung is now rolling out the One UI 6.1 update for devices like the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The rollout is presently underway for eligible devices in South Korea, with other regions expected to receive the update in the near future.

Features and Changes

With this latest update, Samsung’s flagship S series and Z series smartphones from 2021 and 2022 gain access to Galaxy AI features. User feedback suggests that older models such as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may only receive the Circle to Search feature as part of the One UI 6.1 update. Additionally, it appears that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will receive AI-generated wallpapers and generative AI-powered editing functionality, among other improvements.

Manual Update Process

Users in South Korea can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and Install. It is advisable to update devices while connected to a stable Wi-Fi network as the update size is approximately 3GB.

Future Updates

The Galaxy S24 series, launched in January, came preinstalled with One UI 6.1. Samsung began rolling out the update for the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and more towards the end of March. Further updates for additional older devices like the Galaxy Tab S8 series are expected to follow soon.