OnePlus 13 Render Shows Redesigned Rear with Rounded Corners

OnePlus 13 Leaked Render Reveals Revamped Rear Design

Leaked information about the upcoming OnePlus 13 has surfaced online, following the launch of OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in December last year. The latest leak comes from a Chinese tipster who posted an alleged render of the OnePlus 13, showcasing a redesigned rear panel with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit and a flash. The handset is expected to debut at the end of this year, featuring the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Alleged Render Details

Weibo user Fixed Focus Digital shared the render of the OnePlus 13, depicting a square-shaped camera island with rounded corners, housing three camera sensors and a flash module. The design is a departure from the circular camera island seen on the OnePlus 12.

Supposed render of the OnePlus 13

Photo Credit: Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese)

The render also shows curved edges on the OnePlus 13, with the alert slider on the left spine and the volume and power buttons on the right edge.

Other Expected Features

Previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13 may sport a 6.8-inch micro-curved LTPO screen with a 2K resolution, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a periscope telephoto camera. The device is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Release Information

The OnePlus 13 is likely to be officially unveiled by the end of this year. The OnePlus 12 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, featuring a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.