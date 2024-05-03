Sony Xperia 1 VI rumored to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, triple rear cameras

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is rumored to launch on May 17, with leaked details including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, OLED display with variable refresh rate, and triple rear camera setup. The phone may feature improved display technology, upgraded camera sensors, improved heat diffusion, and a 5,000mAh battery. Buyers could receive one year of free Sony Pictures movie streaming. Sony will reportedly consolidate camera apps into one inspired by its Alpha series cameras.

Sony Xperia 1 VI Rumored Design and Key Specifications Leaked

The upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VI is rumored to be officially launched on May 17, and ahead of its release, a recent report has surfaced detailing the design and key specifications of the device.

Design and Display

The leaked information suggests that the Sony Xperia 1 VI will come in black and platinum silver colors, featuring a triple camera setup at the rear and a frosted textured glass back. The device is expected to sport an upgraded OLED display that is 1.5x brighter than its predecessor, the Xperia 1 V. The screen is rumored to offer a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, and support for Sunlight vision mode and Bravia HDR remaster technology.

Processor and Camera

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and equipped with a triple rear camera setup. This setup reportedly includes an ultra-wide-angle 16mm lens, a wide-angle 24mm lens with 2x optical zoom, and a telephoto zoom 85-170mm lens with up to 7x zoom. The device may also feature Sony’s “Exmor T for mobile” stacked CMOS image sensor.

Battery and Additional Features

Other rumored features of the Sony Xperia 1 VI include a 5,000mAh battery with support for wireless and reverse wireless charging, up to two days of battery life on a single charge, and a lifespan of four years. For gaming enthusiasts, the device is said to offer a 240Hz touch sampling rate, adjustable white balance, low gamma raiser, and an FPS optimizer. It could also come with a high-performance audio chip supporting various audio technologies.

Additional Benefits

According to the report, buyers of the Sony Xperia 1 VI may receive one year of free Sony Pictures movie streaming in select regions and access to up to five Sony movie titles remastered with IMAX video and DTS sound.