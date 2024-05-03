36.8 C
New Delhi
Friday, May 3, 2024
type here...
Product Launches

Sony Xperia 1 VI rumored to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, triple rear cameras

By ITN Media
0
39
Sony smartphones with triple cameras.

More from Author

In Short:

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is rumored to launch on May 17, with leaked details including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, OLED display with variable refresh rate, and triple rear camera setup. The phone may feature improved display technology, upgraded camera sensors, improved heat diffusion, and a 5,000mAh battery. Buyers could receive one year of free Sony Pictures movie streaming. Sony will reportedly consolidate camera apps into one inspired by its Alpha series cameras.

Sony Xperia 1 VI Rumored Design and Key Specifications Leaked

The upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VI is rumored to be officially launched on May 17, and ahead of its release, a recent report has surfaced detailing the design and key specifications of the device.

Design and Display

The leaked information suggests that the Sony Xperia 1 VI will come in black and platinum silver colors, featuring a triple camera setup at the rear and a frosted textured glass back. The device is expected to sport an upgraded OLED display that is 1.5x brighter than its predecessor, the Xperia 1 V. The screen is rumored to offer a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, and support for Sunlight vision mode and Bravia HDR remaster technology.

Processor and Camera

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and equipped with a triple rear camera setup. This setup reportedly includes an ultra-wide-angle 16mm lens, a wide-angle 24mm lens with 2x optical zoom, and a telephoto zoom 85-170mm lens with up to 7x zoom. The device may also feature Sony’s “Exmor T for mobile” stacked CMOS image sensor.

Battery and Additional Features

Other rumored features of the Sony Xperia 1 VI include a 5,000mAh battery with support for wireless and reverse wireless charging, up to two days of battery life on a single charge, and a lifespan of four years. For gaming enthusiasts, the device is said to offer a 240Hz touch sampling rate, adjustable white balance, low gamma raiser, and an FPS optimizer. It could also come with a high-performance audio chip supporting various audio technologies.

Additional Benefits

According to the report, buyers of the Sony Xperia 1 VI may receive one year of free Sony Pictures movie streaming in select regions and access to up to five Sony movie titles remastered with IMAX video and DTS sound.

Previous article
Samsung releases One UI 6.1 update for Galaxy S22, S21, and older foldables
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article