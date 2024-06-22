Samsung Galaxy S25 Series rumored to feature Exynos 2500 chip as Samsung aims to boost production efficiency

Samsung Galaxy S25 series may come with Exynos 2500 chipset, despite previous reports of using Qualcomm Snapdragon. The firm is working on improving the yield of the chipset before the expected launch of the new models. Samsung is also developing the Exynos W1000 chip for the Galaxy Watch 7 series. The company needs to increase the Exynos 2500 yield to 60% by September or October.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Feature Exynos 2500 Chipset

A recent South Korean news report suggests that Samsung may include an Exynos 2500 chipset in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, contrary to previous claims of using exclusively Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor. The company is reportedly striving to enhance the yield of its chipset before the anticipated launch of the new flagship smartphones, following this year’s Galaxy S24 models. Additionally, Samsung is developing a new Exynos chip to power the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

‘Solomon’ Project and Exynos 2500 Development

As per a report by ZDNet Korea, Samsung is intensively working on developing its own chipset for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series under the project ‘Solomon’. The goal is to improve the yield of the next-generation Exynos 2500 processor, which has faced challenges in production efficiency in recent months.

Industry sources noted that the Exynos 2500 yields were below 20% in Q2 2024 and even lower in the previous quarter. Samsung aims to increase the yield to 60% or higher by September or October to initiate mass production of the Exynos 2500 chip.

Other Advancements: Exynos W1000 Chip

Aside from the Exynos 2500, Samsung is also working on a next-generation Exynos W1000 chip as part of the ‘Sapphire’ project. The Exynos W1000 is expected to succeed the dual-core Exynos W930 that powers the current Galaxy Watch 6 model.

Market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted that Samsung would use Snapdragon chipsets in all models of the Galaxy S25 series due to the challenges faced by the Exynos 2500 chip in terms of production efficiency.

Previous Chipsets in Galaxy S Series

In the Galaxy S24 series, the standard models featured the Exynos 2400 chipset, except in specific regions where Snapdragon processors were used. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, however, globally featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It remains to be seen whether Samsung will opt for Snapdragon chips across all models of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, as was the case with the Galaxy S23 series launched last year.