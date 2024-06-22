Realme V60 and V60s launched with 32MP camera, 5,000mAh battery: Price, specs

Realme has launched the V60 and V60s in China as budget smartphones. They have similar specs like MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, a 32MP rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Both run on Realme UI 5 based on Android 14. Prices start at CNY 1,199 for V60 and CNY 1,399 for V60s. They have a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen, dual SIM support, and 8MP selfie camera.

Realme V60 and Realme V60s Launched as Entry-Level Smartphones in China

The Realme V60 and Realme V60s have been officially launched in China, offering entry-level options for smartphone users. These two new models share a similar set of specifications and features that cater to the needs of budget-conscious consumers.

Key Specifications and Features

Both the Realme V60 and Realme V60s come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. They sport a single 32-megapixel rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The smartphones run on Realme UI 5, which is based on Android 14. Additionally, they feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera for capturing self-portraits and video calls.

Pricing Details

The Realme V60 is priced at starting from CNY 1,199 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and CNY 1,399 for the 8GB+256GB model. On the other hand, the Realme V60s starts at CNY 1,399 for the base model and CNY 1,799 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Both smartphones are available in Star Gold and Turquoise Green color options, and can be purchased through Realme’s online store in China.

Detailed Specifications

Realme V60 and Realme V60s are dual SIM devices powered by Android 14 with Realme UI 5 skin on top. They feature a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with a peak brightness of 625 nits and a variable refresh rate ranging from 50Hz to 120Hz.

Both models are powered by the octa-core Dimensity 6300 chipset, supported by up to 8GB of RAM. Realme has also introduced a feature that allows users to utilize unutilized storage to expand the available memory on the smartphones.

Camera-wise, both phones sport a single 32-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. A robust 5,000mAh battery backs up the Realme V60 and V60s, ensuring long-lasting performance.