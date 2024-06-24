Moto S50 Neo to Come with Four-Year Warranty; Specs Revealed

In Short:

Motorola is set to launch the Moto S50 Neo, Razr 50, and Razr 50 Ultra on June 25. The Moto S50 Neo will have a four-year warranty, run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will have a 6.67-inch display, dual rear cameras, Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will launch in China on June 25 and is expected to be called Moto G85 in global markets.

Moto S50 Neo Launching Alongside Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra on June 25

Moto S50 Neo is set to debut alongside the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra on June 25, according to Motorola. Prior to the launch, the company has been teasing the design and specifications of the phone. The Moto S50 Neo will come with a unique feature – a four-year warranty. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, with options of up to 12GB of RAM and a hefty 5,000mAh battery. Internationally, the Moto S50 Neo is expected to be known as the Moto G85.

Four-Year Warranty Announcement by Motorola

Motorola has announced that the Moto S50 Neo will come with an extended four-year warranty, which includes a standard one-year warranty along with a complimentary three-year extended warranty. This warranty offering surpasses the usual one to two-year warranties available on many other Android phones in the market.

Key Specifications of Moto S50 Neo

The Moto S50 Neo, listed on Lenovo’s website in China, will be available in black, blue, and green color variants. It boasts a 6.67-inch display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Running on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, the phone offers 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with an expandable memory option of up to 24GB. The device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. Other notable features include Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a slim profile of 7.59mm, weighing 171 grams. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports Turbo charging.

Launch Details

The Moto S50 Neo is all set to be launched in China on June 25 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), alongside the Razr 50 series. The global release outside of China is expected to be under the name Moto G85.