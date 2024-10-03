Samsung Galaxy A56 Emerges on Geekbench: Exynos 1580 SoC & Android 15 Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is reportedly under development as the successor to the Galaxy A55, which was launched in India in March. Ahead of the anticipated launch, the device has been identified on a benchmarking platform’s database, showcasing specifications that include the Exynos 1580 chipset and the upcoming Android 15 operating system. This follows the recent discovery of references to the same model on the IMEI website, where the chipset was codenamed ‘Santa’.

Galaxy A56 Benchmarking Insights

The Samsung Galaxy A56 has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing various specifications. The device is identified by the model number SM-A566B, consistent with previous reports. It is anticipated to be powered by the new Exynos 1580 SoC, which comprises eight cores: one prime core operating at 2.91GHz, three mid-performance cores capped at 2.60GHz, and four efficiency cores running at 1.95GHz.

The device is expected to feature approximately 6.67GB of RAM and employ ARMv8 architecture. Moreover, it is likely to run on the yet-to-be-released Android 15 OS.

In the Geekbench 6.2.2 cross-platform benchmark, the Galaxy A56 achieved scores of 1,353 for single-core performance and 3,832 for multi-core performance, which are slightly elevated from the previously reported scores for the Exynos 1580, noted at 1,046 for single-core and 3,678 for multi-core tests.

IMEI Database Insights

A recent report indicates the appearance of the Samsung Galaxy A56 in the IMEI database, identified by the model number SM-A566B/DS. The device is expected to introduce Samsung’s new mid-range Exynos 1580 chipset, codenamed ‘Santa’, which may rival the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This chip is projected to deliver considerable performance enhancements over the Exynos 1480 processor currently utilized in the Galaxy A55 5G.

While a precise release date remains unconfirmed, the Galaxy A56 is anticipated to follow a release schedule akin to that of its predecessor, potentially debuting in the first quarter of the upcoming year.