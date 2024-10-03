iPhone 15 Now with Free Beats Solo Buds in Apple Store’s 2024 Deals!

Apple is offering exciting festive deals in India, including cashback up to Rs. 10,000 and no-cost EMIs for up to 12 months on select products. Buyers can also get free Beats earbuds with iPhone 15 models until October 4. Additionally, discounts on Apple products are available on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart during ongoing sales. Offers last until December 31, 2024.

The Apple Store Festive Offers are now active in India, presenting an array of appealing deals on various products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more. As part of these promotions, Apple is offering cashback incentives of up to Rs. 10,000 on select payment methods. Additionally, customers can take advantage of no-cost EMI plans that extend up to 12 months. For a limited time, buyers can also obtain free Beats earbuds with eligible iPhone models. Competing e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and Flipkart, are concurrently featuring discounts on a variety of Apple products as part of their ongoing Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales.

Apple Store Festive Offers: Details and Validity

Within the framework of its Festive Offers 2024, Apple is providing enticing deals and discounts. Customers purchasing an iPhone 15 or an iPhone 15 Plus will be eligible to receive free Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition earbuds, featuring a box designed by Aaquib Wani. The technical specifications of these earbuds remain consistent with those released in India earlier in August. This promotion is available until October 4.

The Beats Solo Buds have a retail price of Rs. 6,900 and are available in various color options including Arctic Purple, Matte Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red.

Additionally, Apple is extending cashback opportunities and no-cost EMI options for interested buyers. Customers utilizing American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards can receive up to Rs. 10,000 instant cashback on select products. No-cost EMI options for up to 12 months are also available through certain banks. These offers are valid until December 31, 2024.

The promotions encompass a wide range of products, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 16 lineup. The offers are applicable on purchases of 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air M3, 13-inch MacBook Air M2, 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini. The promotions extend to products like the 24-inch iMac and Mac Studio as well.

Consumers can also benefit from cashback offers and no-cost EMI options when purchasing the 11 and 13-inch iPad Air and iPad Pro variants, along with base iPad and iPad Mini models. Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 10, and Watch SE 2 buyers are likewise eligible for these benefits.

Other eligible products include Apple’s HomePod (excluding Mini), AirPods 4, AirPods 4 ANC, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4, and Beats Studio Buds+.