OnePlus 13 Expected to Feature Significant Battery Upgrade from OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 13 is set to launch in China this month, showcasing a new hole-punch display design. It’s expected to feature a significant battery upgrade to 6,000mAh, up from the 5,400mAh in OnePlus 12, while retaining 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, it may also include a 6.82-inch 2K screen and a triple 50MP camera system.

The OnePlus 13 is set to launch in China later this month, and a senior company official has recently teased the device’s frontal image. As anticipation builds ahead of the official launch date, a well-known tipster has indicated that the OnePlus 13 will see a notable upgrade in battery capacity compared to its predecessor. Reports suggest that it will maintain the fast-charging capabilities of the OnePlus 12, featuring support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Battery Upgrades

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a substantial 6,000mAh battery, representing a significant improvement over the 5,400mAh battery found in the OnePlus 12. This upgrade was first suggested by a Chinese tipster in August. In addition to the larger battery, the new model is expected to maintain the same fast-charging speeds, capable of charging from zero to 100 percent in approximately 37 minutes.

Comparison with Competitors

This anticipated upgrade to a 6,000mAh battery is considered remarkable not only for a OnePlus device but also when compared to other flagship models, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, which feature 5,000mAh and 5,060mAh batteries, respectively.

Expected Specifications

Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, recently shared an image showcasing the phone’s hole-punch display design. The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, with options for up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Camera System

The upcoming device is also rumored to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main camera. The setup may comprise a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.