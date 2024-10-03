iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Is This Apple’s Ultimate Smartphone?

Apple has launched its new iPhone 16 series, emphasizing AI features called “Apple Intelligence,” though these aren’t included at launch. The standout model, iPhone 16 Pro Max, boasts a 6.9-inch display and enhanced camera controls, making it ideal for photography. With a powerful A18 Pro chip and impressive battery life, it still suffers from slow charging. Future updates are expected to add AI features.

Apple has officially launched its latest product line — the iPhone 16 series — with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence under the moniker of Apple Intelligence. This latest iteration of iPhones is touted as being particularly designed for specific advancements in AI; however, it is noteworthy that these devices do not come equipped with any of these features right out of the box.

The launch included the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is the largest iPhone to date, alongside the iPhone 16 Plus and the Watch Series 10. This review begins with a detailed analysis of the Pro Max model, while insights on the other models will follow in subsequent coverage.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Design: Familiar with a Titanium Touch

Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium

Weight: 227 grams

Dimensions: 163×77.6×8.25mm

In terms of design, the iPhone 16 Pro Max resembles its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but with several enhancements. The most significant addition is the Camera Control feature, along with slimmer bezels and a larger display, making it the biggest to date. Upon initial comparison, identifying the model as the new generation can be challenging unless one closely examines its features.

Following the introduction of the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro series, Apple has integrated Camera Control into the entire range of iPhone 16 models, marking a notable addition.

Interestingly, while many manufacturers are leaning towards gesture-based controls, Apple opted to include another physical button. The iPhone 16 Pro Max includes the power and volume rockers in addition to the Camera Control and Action button, totaling four physical buttons. Using the Camera Control feature has been a shift from older habits, but once accustomed, the functionality proves beneficial, evoking a nostalgic feel of using a point-and-shoot camera. However, it may take some adjusting to frame vertical photos due to the size of the device.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Display: A Stellar Screen

Screen: The largest display on an iPhone yet

Display: 6.9-inch OLED with a resolution of 1320×2868 pixels at 460ppi

Peak brightness: 2000 nits

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a prominent 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display which surpasses the size of other flagship devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With ProMotion technology enabling a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness hitting 2000 nits, users can anticipate an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the display’s rounded corners and sleek design enhance overall aesthetics, catering to various usage scenarios, from multimedia streaming to gaming.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Performance: A High-Octane Device

Chipset: A18 Pro chip

Specifications: Six-core CPU, six-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB of RAM

Storage Options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Equipped with the new A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro Max demonstrates outstanding performance in various tasks including gaming, video editing, and photo editing without any hiccups. Improvements in heat management further enhance performance, allowing the device to maintain optimal temperatures under load.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera: Spectacular Imaging Capabilities

Cameras: 48MP primary, 48MP ultra-wide, and 12MP telephoto

Video: Supports 4K at 120fps Dolby Vision

Selfie Camera: 12MP

The camera system has received a significant upgrade, particularly with the introduction of a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Coupled with enhanced processing capabilities, daylight shots offer remarkable detail and saturation, while low-light performance shows considerable improvement over the previous model.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Battery: A Powerhouse

Battery: Increased capacity for extended use

Video Playback: Up to 33 hours (advertised)

Charging: Up to 50% charge in 35 minutes

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 16 Pro Max can provide an impressive 28 hours of video playback in practical tests. However, charging speed remains a drawback, taking longer compared to its competitors.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Verdict

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is an excellent option for users who are not currently on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The model showcases significant upgrades in performance, display, and camera capabilities compared to its predecessors. While the lack of Apple Intelligence features at launch is disappointing, future updates are expected to bring these enhancements.

For those considering alternatives, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra remain strong competitors in the flagship segment.