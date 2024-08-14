Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders Reappear, Hinting at Three Color Choices

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Galaxy A05, which debuted in India in November 2023. Leaks suggest it will feature a 6.7-inch LCD, dual rear cameras, and come in five color options, including black and gold. It may be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip and priced around EUR 200 (about Rs. 18,200).

Samsung is preparing to unveil the Galaxy A06, a follow-up to the Galaxy A05, which made its debut in India in November 2023. Recent leaks and reports have provided insights into the anticipated price range and key features of this upcoming device. Additionally, a tipster has released design renders showcasing two initial color options of the Galaxy A06, and has now revealed further imagery featuring three additional color variants.

Expected Design and Color Options of the Samsung Galaxy A06

The latest image shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A06 will feature a vertically arranged dual rear camera system complemented by an LED flash unit. Consistent with previous leaks, this design also depicts the device with a unique vertical pinstriped finish. The phone is expected to be available in three color options: black, gold, and silver.

Leaked design render of the Samsung Galaxy A06

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to sport a flat display featuring a centrally located waterdrop notch for the front camera. The device will showcase slim bezels alongside a moderately thicker chin. The right edge of the handset is likely to house the volume rocker and power button within a prominent Key Island bump, as seen in earlier leaks.

Anticipated Features and Pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A06

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is rumored to come equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD screen and will operate on a UI based on Android 14. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. For power, the device may be supported by a 5,000mAh battery, offering 15W wired charging capabilities. The anticipated price for the handset is around or below EUR 200 (approximately Rs. 18,200).

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy A05 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the base model featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the 6GB and 128GB variant was priced at Rs. 12,499. The previous model has been offered in three color options: black, light green, and silver.