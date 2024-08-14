iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro Specifications Unveiled Before August 21 Launch in India

The iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro will launch in India on August 21. The Z9s features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, while the Pro has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. Both models sport 3D curved AMOLED displays, IP64 ratings, and 5,500mAh batteries. The Pro supports 80W fast charging. They have dual rear cameras with a 50MP main sensor and various color options.

iQOO is set to launch its latest smartphones, the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro, in India on August 21. Details regarding the design, color options, and chipset specifications have already been disclosed. The iQOO Z9s will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, while the iQOO Z9s Pro will utilize a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Recently, the company also confirmed additional features for these devices, encompassing their display, camera capabilities, battery performance, charging capacity, and IP rating.

Key Features of iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro

Both the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro will sport 3D curved AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, as detailed on an official microsite. The Pro variant is expected to reach peak brightness levels of 4,500 nits. Moreover, both smartphones will feature IP64-rated builds, ensuring protection against dust and splash damage. The dimensions of the phones will be approximately 0.749cm (7.49mm) in thickness.

In terms of battery performance, both the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro will house 5,500mAh batteries, with the Pro version supporting 80W wired fast charging. The charging specifications for the iQOO Z9s have yet to be confirmed.

For photography enthusiasts, both devices will feature dual rear camera systems, including a 50-megapixel IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). The base model will incorporate a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the Pro variant will have an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Both variants are capable of 4K video recording with OIS and include AI-enhanced features such as AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase.

As previously mentioned on the microsite, the iQOO Z9s will be available in Onyx Green and Titanium Matte colors, while the iQOO Z9s Pro will be offered in Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble shades.