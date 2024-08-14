Honor to Launch Global Rollout of Intent-Based Eye-Tracking Tech Soon

Honor is rolling out its AI-based eye-tracking feature globally starting August 27. Initially available for the Honor Magic 6 Pro in China, this technology allows users to interact with their smartphones using eye movements, such as opening apps. Honor also shared a video showing how this feature has helped a man with ALS communicate. They are also developing brain-computer interface technology for further assistance.

The rollout of Honor’s AI-based eye-tracking feature is set to commence globally. Initially launched for users of the Honor Magic 6 Pro in China at the start of the year, this innovative functionality allows users to interact with their smartphones through eye movements. This tech empowers users to perform various tasks in compatible applications simply by gazing at the device. Furthermore, Honor has indicated its commitment to expanding opportunities within its multimodal AI technology framework.

Global Launch of Eye Tracking Technology

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Honor announced that its eye-tracking technology will begin rolling out in markets outside of China starting August 27. Available on Honor Magic 6 Pro devices through the MagicOS 8 operating system, this intent-based eye-tracking technology enhances user interaction.

The advanced eye-tracking feature enables users to engage with their smartphones effectively. Through eye movements, individuals can access notifications and launch applications effortlessly.

Additionally, Honor shared a poignant three-minute video on YouTube, illustrating the transformative impact of this technology on Bernard Muller, a person diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) fourteen years ago. Produced by BBC Storyworks, the short film highlights how Muller utilizes eye-tracking technology for communication and artistic expression.

Development of Non-Invasive Brain-Computer Interface Technologies

Honor has also confirmed that it is exploring the development of non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies. The company asserts that this groundbreaking technology will facilitate communication between individuals and external devices through brain electrical signals, thereby enhancing possibilities for people with disabilities.

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Price and Specifications

The Honor Magic 6 series was introduced in China in January. The Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G is currently available in India, priced at ₹89,999 for the variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Launched earlier this month, this device is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 6.8-inch LTPO display.

The handset boasts a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 180-megapixel periscope sensor and a 50-megapixel front camera. It is powered by a 5,600mAh battery, supporting both wired and wireless charging capabilities. Notably, it possesses an IP68 rating, ensuring protection against dust and water ingress.