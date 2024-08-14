Huawei’s Upcoming Tri-Fold Smartphone Expected to Launch with High Price

Huawei is reportedly developing a tri-fold smartphone, recently seen with a top executive. The engineering prototype costs around $4,900, and the future retail version is expected to be about $4,000. This would make it one of the most expensive smartphones available. It might feature a Kirin 9 series chipset and a 10-inch inner display with a unique folding design.

Huawei is reportedly developing a tri-fold smartphone, with prototypes recently observed in the possession of a senior company executive. While details regarding the launch timeline and specific features remain unspecified, speculation on social media has indicated that this device could come with a significant price tag. It has been claimed that the prototype of the smartphone is priced at approximately $4,900 (around ₹4,11,000), with the company actively seeking ways to reduce the cost.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Price (Expected)

This information was shared via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jasonwill101. The user suggested that while the prototype carries a notably high price, the retail version of the device may not be significantly more affordable. It is speculated that the mass-market version could be priced at CNY 29,000, approximately $4,000 (around ₹3,35,000).

Currently, the cost of Huawei’s tri-fold engineering prototype is over 35,000 RMB, and the company is continuously working on reducing costs. The anticipated retail price for the mass-produced model is set at 29,000 RMB($4000) pic.twitter.com/2JBvtx9IIN — jasonwill (@jasonwill101) August 13, 2024

If these price estimates hold true, the tri-fold smartphone could emerge as the most expensive mass-market handset available, surpassing the cost of other foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, there are concerns that it may not offer sufficient specifications to justify its pricing.

Reports suggest that the anticipated smartphone will be powered by a Kirin 9 series chipset, with the Kirin 9010 being a likely candidate. This processor is also expected to feature in the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series, although it may not match the performance levels of competing flagship chipsets such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or MediaTek Dimensity 9300.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Rumours

The upcoming smartphone is believed to feature a 10-inch inner display, capable of folding three times thanks to a dual-hinge design that creates three distinct screen sections. One section is expected to fold inward while another folds outward.

Recently, the smartphone was observed in the hands of Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, further fueling speculations about its imminent launch. The prototype appears to have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera positioned on the leftmost screen, and despite its tri-fold design, it is reported to maintain an “average” thickness.