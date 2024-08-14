Google Pixel 8a: Next ‘Made in India’ Smartphone After Pixel 8 Begins Production

Google has announced that the Pixel 8a smartphone will be assembled in India, following its debut on May 7 as the successor to the Pixel 7a. Production for the standard Pixel 8 has also started in India, with an initial capacity of 100,000 units per month. The Pixel 8a starts at Rs. 49,999 and will be available soon on Flipkart.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8a will be the latest smartphone assembled in India. The device made its debut in India on May 7 as a successor to the Pixel 7a, and joins the ranks of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in Google’s latest smartphone lineup. This announcement coincided with Google’s declaration on the same day that production of the standard Pixel 8 has begun in India, thus honoring the commitment made during the Google for India event in October 2023.

Pixel 8a: Assembled in India

During a media roundtable for the launch of the Pixel 9 series, Google revealed details regarding the production of the Pixel 8a in India. The company indicated that assembly in the country would commence “soon,” although no specific timeline was provided for when these locally manufactured devices will be available for purchase.

For the production of the Pixel 8, Google’s global manufacturing partner Compal has formed a collaboration with India’s local electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, Dixon Technologies. The initial production capacity is set at 100,000 units per month, with an estimated 25 percent of these units earmarked for export to international markets.

While the Pixel 8a will be produced in India, it remains uncertain if this local manufacturing will lead to a reduction in the smartphone’s price— a common outcome attributed to the lower costs associated with domestic production. It is worth noting that Google had previously reduced the prices of its entire older Pixel lineup following the launch of the Pixel 9 series.

Pricing Details for Pixel 8a in India

Following the recent price adjustments, the Google Pixel 8a is now priced starting at Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB variant in India. It will be offered in two storage configurations: 128GB and 256GB, with the latter priced at Rs. 56,999. Although the updated prices have been announced, Google has indicated that they will take effect in the coming weeks on Flipkart, which serves as the company’s sole authorized online seller in India.

The Google Pixel 8a is available for purchase in four distinct color options: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.