Samsung Galaxy A06 Price and Storage Options Leaked Before Launch in India

The Samsung Galaxy A06, recently launched in Asia, is expected to debut in India soon, though there’s no official confirmation yet. The phone may be priced starting at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It features a 6.7-inch screen, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 50MP camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will offer various color options and fast charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy A06, which was launched in select Asian markets earlier this month, is anticipated to make its debut in India shortly. While the company has yet to officially confirm the launch of this handset, details regarding its RAM and storage configurations, along with their pricing, have emerged online, indicating a likely imminent release in the Indian market. The smartphone is expected to retain a design and features comparable to the current model. The Samsung Galaxy A06 debuted in Vietnam with two RAM and storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Pricing and Storage Options (Leaked)

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A06 in India is expected to be Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration, while the 4GB + 128GB variant may be priced at Rs. 11,499, according to a report by 91Mobiles Hindi. The document referenced in the report appears to be a leaked official notification targeted at retailers, suggesting that the device will soon be available for purchase in India.

In Malaysia, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is offered in three color options: Black, Light Blue, and Light Green.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Features

The Samsung Galaxy A06 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and runs on Android 14 with One UI 6. The Vietnamese variant supports up to 6GB of RAM and offers up to 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while an 8-megapixel front-facing camera serves for selfies. Additionally, the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is protected by the Samsung Knox Vault security system.

The smartphone is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery, supporting 25W wired fast charging. Connectivity options for the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy A06 measures 167.3 x 77.3 x 8.0 mm and weighs 189 grams.