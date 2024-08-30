Moto G55 and G35 Launch: 50MP Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, Specs & Price

The Moto G55 and Moto G35 were officially launched in European markets on Thursday, August 29, marking the latest budget offerings from the Lenovo-owned brand. While both devices share similar specifications and design traits, the Moto G55 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, in contrast to the Moto G35, which utilizes the Unisoc T760 chip. Both models are equipped with dual rear camera systems featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and are powered by robust 5,000mAh battery units.

Moto G55 and Moto G35: Price and Availability

The starting price for the Moto G55 is set at EUR 249 (approximately Rs. 24,000) in Europe, and it is available in several color options including Forest Grey, Smoky Green, and Twilight Purple.

Conversely, the Moto G35 is priced at EUR 199 (about Rs. 19,000) and comes in Leaf Green, Guava Red, Midnight Black, and Sage Green colorways. Both smartphones are confirmed to be launched in select markets across Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Moto G55 Specifications

The Moto G55 supports dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) functionality and operates on Android 14. It features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display enjoys a pixel density of 405ppi and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, the device boasts 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The dual rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an accompanying 8-megapixel sensor, while a 16-megapixel front camera is available for selfies and video calls.

Moto G55

Photo Credit: Motorola

Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, NFC, GPS, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports the face unlock feature. Additional onboard sensors comprise an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub, and proximity sensor. The device includes dual stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology.

Built with a robust 5,000mAh battery, the Moto G55 supports 33W fast charging. It measures 161.56×73.82×8.09mm and weighs 179 grams, while the Vegan Leather variant has a weight of 182 grams.

Moto G35 Specifications

The Moto G35 shares several specifications with its counterpart, but features a larger 6.7-inch display that supports an up to 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a peak brightness level of 1000 nits. It is powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset with configurations up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, also expandable to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot.

Moto G35

Photo Credit: Motorola

In terms of photography, the Moto G35 is equipped with a similar 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, although the primary sensor lacks OIS support. It also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options and sensors are consistent with those found on the Moto G55, including a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. It measures 166.29×75.98×7.79mm and weighs 188 grams.