Motorola Edge 50 Neo Debuts with Dimensity 7300 SoC and Sony LYT-700C Camera

Motorola has launched the Edge 50 Neo smartphone in Europe, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and a 50-megapixel camera. It has a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED display with 3,000nits brightness and an IP68 rating. Priced at EUR 499, the phone will be available in various global markets. The Edge 50 was also released, priced at EUR 599, with a larger display and Snapdragon chipset.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo has officially launched in the European markets, marking the latest addition to the company’s esteemed Edge 50 series of smartphones. This new device from Lenovo operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and boasts a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia camera. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED display, which is claimed to achieve a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Additionally, the device holds an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD 810H certification. Alongside the Edge 50 Neo, Motorola has announced the launch of the Edge 50, which was previously made available in India, now entering the European market as well.

Pricing Details for Motorola Edge 50 Neo and Motorola Edge 50

The starting price for the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is set at EUR 499 (approximately Rs. 46,000) in Europe. The device is expected to launch in select markets across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Oceania in the upcoming months. Color options available include Pantone Grisaille, Pantone Latte, Pantone Nautical Blue, and Pantone Poinciana.

Motorola has also introduced the Motorola Edge 50 in European territories, priced at EUR 599 (approximately Rs. 55,000). It is scheduled for rollout in Latin America, Asia, and Oceania in the coming weeks, while it is already available in India at a price of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Specifications of Motorola Edge 50 Neo

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo operates on Android 14 with the Hello UI interface and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,670 pixels) LTPO pOLED display. It supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, in addition to a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display is designed to support HDR10+ content and holds an SGS Blue Light Reduction certification.

The device is constructed with a plastic frame and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, available with options of up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum onboard storage of 512GB.

For photography, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is equipped with a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor from Sony LYT-700C, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with PDAF, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor that allows for up to 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera features a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, and includes a USB Type-C port. The device’s robust build is complemented by an IP68 rating and MIL-810H military-grade certification. A range of sensors are included, such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, as well as a SAR sensor. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock using the front camera. Audiovisually, it is equipped with dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is powered by a 4,310mAh battery, offering 68W wired charging (bundled) and 15W wireless charging capabilities. The device measures 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm, with a weight of 171 grams.

Specifications of Motorola Edge 50

The Motorola Edge 50 shares similar SIM specifications, software, and durability features as the Edge 50 Neo. Notably, the standard model features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, HDR10+ support, and SGS Blue Light Reduction certification. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE (Accelerated Edition) chipset and includes a triple rear camera system led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor from Sony-LYTIA. Additionally, it features a 32-megapixel front camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery capable of 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.