Huawei’s Tri-Fold Smartphone to Launch as ‘Mate XT’ in China: Specs Overview

Huawei is set to launch its first tri-fold smartphone, the Huawei Mate XT, in China on September 10. CEO Richard Yu shared this news on Weibo, highlighting five years of development. The phone features a 10-inch inner screen with a dual-hinge design and a unique camera module. It is expected to be very expensive, estimated at about $4,000.

Huawei is poised to launch its innovative tri-fold smartphone in China shortly. The company recently teased this development, and anticipation has been building around the expected specifications of this cutting-edge device. A prototype of the smartphone was reportedly seen in the hands of a prominent company official, further fueling interest. The name of the device has now been confirmed as part of the Huawei Mate series.

In a recent post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, confirmed that the smartphone will be called Huawei Mate XT. He indicated that this product is the culmination of five years of “persistence and investment,” effectively transforming “science fiction into reality.”

The official launch is scheduled for September 10 at 2:30 PM local time (12:00 PM IST), during a ceremony hosted by the company. Alongside the Mate XT, Huawei is expected to unveil announcements regarding HarmonyOS smart driving products.

Expected Specifications of Huawei Mate XT

The Huawei Mate XT has been seen publicly several times, notably in the hands of Richard Yu. As a tri-fold smartphone, it is expected to feature three distinct sections: two inward-facing screens and one outward-facing screen, all connected through a dual-hinge mechanism.

The inner screen is anticipated to measure 10 inches, potentially featuring a hole-punch cutout for the front camera on the left-most section. Additionally, the rear of the device may showcase a circular camera module designed with a distinctive ring. Under the hood, it is rumored to be powered by a Kirin 9 series chipset, which is also speculated to be utilized in the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series.

Regarding pricing, the Huawei Mate XT is expected to be one of the priciest mass-market foldable smartphones, likely surpassing even the cost of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s top variant. Reports suggest that the production model may be priced around CNY 29,000 or $4,000 (approximately Rs. 3,35,000).