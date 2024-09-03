Infinix Hot 50 5G Price Revealed in India; Available on Flipkart Soon

The Infinix Hot 50 5G is set to be launched in India on September 5. The company has recently unveiled the design and key features of the device, and it has now provided a glimpse into the pricing range and availability. Previous reports suggested that the new smartphone might debut alongside various models including the Infinix Hot 50 4G, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+, and Hot 50i. This new lineup is anticipated to replace the existing Infinix Hot 40 series, though information regarding the additional models has yet to be disclosed.

Pricing and Availability of the Infinix Hot 50 5G

The Infinix Hot 50 5G is being marketed as the slimmest 5G smartphone within its category, targeting the under Rs. 10,000 price segment on Flipkart. This suggests that consumers can expect the Hot 50 5G to be competitively priced below this threshold.

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has been established for the Infinix Hot 50 5G, which confirms the expected pricing range. A video teaser featured on the site also affirms that the smartphone will be available for purchase in India exclusively through Flipkart.

Key Features of the Infinix Hot 50 5G

Previously, Infinix disclosed that the Hot 50 5G will have a thickness of 7.8mm. According to promotional images on the microsite, the device will be available in at least three color options: blue, green, and light grey. The smartphone features a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module, as well as an IP54-rated build designed for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Infinix Hot 50 5G will be a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Additionally, the display will include a ‘Wet Touch’ feature, allowing users to interact with the screen effectively even when it is wet. The device will also carry a TÜV SÜD 60-month fluency certification, underscoring its performance reliability.