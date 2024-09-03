Leaked Video of iPhone 16 Pro Reveals New Coffee Color and Camera Updates

The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 10, featuring four models, including the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. A new leak suggests a “Coffee” brown color option and design updates for the camera system. The Pro model may have a 6.3-inch screen, A18 Pro chip, and improved 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The upcoming iPhone 16 series is anticipated to be unveiled during the Apple event scheduled for September 10. In line with previous years, this flagship smartphone lineup is expected to include four models, with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max designated as the premium variants. While these devices are rumored to feature numerous internal enhancements, recent reports suggest the introduction of a new color option, alongside modifications to the camera system.

iPhone 16 Pro Colourway (Leaked)

A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by tech blogger Emkwan (via Wccftech) featured a short video teaser leaked by a Dubai-based retailer, showcasing what is believed to be the iPhone 16 Pro. According to the teaser, a new Coffee colorway with a brown finish may be introduced this year for both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Has a DUBAI tech retailer just leaked / teased us with a look at the color + camera update of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max? 👀 This was posted moments ago on their official Facebook account. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ku1Ax6VaZ7 — EMKWAN (@emkwan) September 2, 2024

While a similar color option was previously suggested, it was identified as Gold Titanium. However, this latest leak points to a different color possibility. Furthermore, the camera module of the anticipated smartphones is expected to feature a two-tone design, where the camera lenses will have a circular silver ring while the outer frame will sport a square brown ring—differentiating it from the device’s chassis color.

This information builds on a previous leak concerning the iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit in a new Desert Titanium finish, which reportedly resembles a brown hue more closely aligned with the new Coffee option. Consistent with previous Pro models, it is also likely to feature a matte-textured back panel with chrome-finished side rails.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, which is an increase of 0.1 inches compared to its predecessor. It is likely to be powered by the A18 Pro chipset, anticipated to include support for Apple Intelligence—the suite of artificial intelligence features tailored for the iPhone. Regarding camera capabilities, the device is speculated to have an upgraded 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and will also incorporate the tetraprism telephoto lens that Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.