Google Pixel Phones with Temp Sensors Now Support Body Temp Measurement in Europe

Google has announced that Pixel users in Europe can now measure their body temperature through the Pixel Thermometer app, a functionality that utilizes the temperature sensor introduced with the Pixel 8 Pro last year. This sensor is also featured in the newly launched Pixel 9 Pro lineup. Initially limited to measuring the temperature of objects, this feature was extended to body temperature measurements in the United States earlier this year.

Expansion of the Google Pixel Thermometer App

In a recent update, Google has added support for body temperature measurement in several countries across Europe, expanding upon the existing capabilities of the Pixel Thermometer app. The updated Fitbit support page now includes information for users in regions beyond the U.S. In addition, enhancements to the app’s interface have been made, allowing users to now see the option to “Measure your own or someone else’s body temperature.” Users can also connect their Fitbit devices to log their temperature readings.

The updated body temperature measurement feature will be available in the following countries:

Austria

Belgium

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Kingdom of the Netherlands

Latvia

Lithuania

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

United States

To utilize the body temperature measurement feature, users are required to select the Tap to measure floating option and follow a four-second setup process guided by voice prompts. Users will then need to position their supported Pixel phone close to their forehead and then shift it to either the left or right temple. Additionally, users can choose an age range, with options including: zero to three months, three to 36 months, and more than three years. Alternatively, they may opt to skip this selection to expedite the measurement process. The results will be displayed on the screen for user review.

Furthermore, users have the option to save their temperature measurements in the Recents results tab on the Pixel Thermometer app for future reference.