Realme P2 Pro: Leaked Storage, Color Options, and Expected Specs

The Realme P2 Pro is anticipated to be launched in India as a successor to the Realme P1 Pro, which was introduced in April. Numerous details regarding the smartphone’s storage options, RAM configurations, and color variants have emerged, suggesting an upcoming release in the Indian market. The device is expected to offer three storage choices and two RAM alternatives. Additionally, Realme has made its debut in the budget segment today with the launch of the Realme C63 5G in India.

Expected Specifications of Realme P2 Pro

As per a report from 91Mobiles Hindi, the Realme P2 Pro is expected to be available in two RAM options: 8GB and 12GB. Storage configurations are speculated to include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Furthermore, the model number for the device in India may be designated as RMX 3987.

Details regarding the potential colorways for the smartphone have also surfaced, indicating that Realme may launch the P2 Pro in Chameleon Green and Eagle Grey. The ‘P’ series, a new lineup of smartphones from Realme introduced in 2024, commenced with the launch of India. So far, only two models have been released: the Realme P1 and P1 Pro.

While specific specifications remain largely undisclosed, it is expected that the Realme P2 Pro will enhance the features available in the Realme P1 Pro.

Specifications of Realme P1 Pro

The Realme P1 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and peaks at 950 nits of brightness. It boasts a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate. The device is designed for durability, earning an IP65 rating and incorporating a Rainwater Touch feature.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

On the processing front, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM and offering up to 256GB of internal storage. It operates on Android 14 with the Realme UI 5.0. To sustain its operations, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging capability.