Oppo A3X 4G Specs Leaked: Expected Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 SoC Inside

Oppo launched the A3X 5G in India recently, and now a 4G version is in development. The Oppo A3X 4G is expected to have a 6.67-inch screen, Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 processor, and 5,100mAh battery with 45W charging. It will feature an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5. Specifications have leaked, but Oppo hasn’t confirmed its release yet.

The Oppo A3X 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, was recently launched in India. Following this release, there are indications that a 4G variant of the phone is in development. While Oppo has not officially confirmed the launch of the Oppo A3X 4G, specifications for the device have surfaced online.

Oppo A3X 4G Specifications Leaked

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, the specifications of the global variant of the Oppo A3X 4G have been leaked. The phone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is anticipated to run on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 4G SoC, complemented by LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage.

The Oppo A3X 4G is expected to sport an 8-megapixel primary camera and a flicker sensor on the rear. For selfies and video calls, there may be a 5-megapixel front camera included. Connectivity features are likely to encompass Wi-Fi 5, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication. Powering the device will be a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging. The expected dimensions are 165.77×76.08×7.68mm with a weight of 186 grams.

Oppo A3X 5G Price and Specifications

Earlier this month, Oppo introduced the A3X 5G at a price of Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB version is available for Rs. 13,499.

The Oppo A3X 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display and operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup along with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. Additionally, the device boasts military-grade durability with an MIL-STD-810H rating and an IP54 certified build. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that also supports 45W SuperVOOC charging.