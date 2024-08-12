Oppo F27 5G Set to Launch in India; Design Revealed in Live Images

Oppo has announced that the F27 5G smartphone will launch soon in India, although the exact date isn’t revealed. The phone features a hole-punch display and a dual camera setup. Rumors suggest it will come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions. The Oppo F27 5G is expected to be more affordable than the Pro+ version, priced around Rs. 27,999.

Oppo has officially announced that it will soon launch the Oppo F27 5G in India. The announcement was made on August 12, though the specific launch date has yet to be disclosed. The company shared an image via the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that showcases the rear design of this upcoming model. Additionally, alleged live images of the device have surfaced online, revealing its hole-punch display and a circular-shaped rear camera module.

Launch Confirmation

In a post on X, Oppo India confirmed the upcoming release of the new Oppo F27 5G in the Indian market. The teaser highlights a circular camera module that accommodates dual rear cameras. At first glance, this configuration appears reminiscent of the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G, which was officially launched in June.

While the precise launch date and key specifications for the new smartphone have not been revealed, it is rumored that the device may be unveiled next week. It is expected to be available in two RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Specifications and Design

Meanwhile, 91Mobiles has published alleged live images of the Oppo F27 5G. These images suggest that the device features a hole-punch display with noticeable bezels. Additionally, it seems to possess a dual-tone design with a gradient finish, marking a departure from the leather back seen in the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G.

The Oppo F27 5G is anticipated to be positioned below the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G in the market. The starting price of the latter is Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 29,999.

Performance Features

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. Additionally, it boasts a 64-megapixel dual rear camera system and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, showcasing its durability and performance capabilities.