Realme C63 5G Debuts in India: MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 5,000mAh Battery

Realme has officially launched the Realme C63 5G in India on August 12. This budget-friendly 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, and it offers configurations of up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W fast charging. Available in two color options, the Realme C63 5G also features the Realme Mini Capsule 2.0 as well as an impressive IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pricing Information

The pricing for the Realme C63 5G starts at Rs. 10,999 for the model featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 11,999, while the 8GB RAM version retails for Rs. 12,999. The smartphone is offered in two elegant color shades: Forest Green and Starry Gold. The first sale is set to commence at 12:00 PM on August 20 through the Realme India website and Flipkart.

As part of the launch promotion, customers can benefit from a discount of Rs. 1,000 when making payments with select bank cards, which effectively lowers the initial price to Rs. 9,999.

Specifications Overview

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C63 5G operates on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0; the company promises three years of security updates and two years of software updates for this device. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 625 nits, an outstanding screen-to-body ratio of 89.97 percent, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. An innovative virtual RAM feature allows users to extend the onboard RAM to a total of 16GB.

For photography enthusiasts, the Realme C63 5G is equipped with a 32-megapixel AI-backed primary rear camera, while the front houses an 8-megapixel camera ideal for selfies and video calls. Internal storage is capped at 128GB but can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme C63 5G supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and features a USB Type-C port. Notably, its IP64 rating enhances its durability against dust and splashes.

Powering the device is a substantial 5,000mAh battery with both 10W fast charging and reverse charging capabilities. The battery is said to deliver up to 29 days of standby time and approximately 40.1 hours of talk time on a single charge. The smartphone measures 165.6×76.1×7.9mm and weighs 192 grams.