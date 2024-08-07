Realme GT 7 Pro to Unveil 300W Fast-Charging Tech

Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in India with 300W fast charging technology that can fill the battery to 100% in just five minutes. The phone is rumored to have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Realme is testing 300W charging, which could charge the battery from zero to 50% in under three minutes. The phone is expected to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in the fourth quarter of this year.

Realme GT 7 Pro to Introduce 300W Fast Charging Technology in India

Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in India, with the exact release date still undisclosed. A well-known Chinese tipster has revealed some specifications of the upcoming GT series phone. It is anticipated that Realme will unveil its innovative 300W fast charging technology at the launch event for the Realme GT 7 Pro. This fast charging solution is expected to be integrated into future Realme smartphones, potentially charging the battery to full capacity in just five minutes.

Realme’s 300W Charging Solution

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Realme GT 7 Pro will feature an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance, along with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Additionally, Realme is rumored to showcase a 300W wired charging solution alongside its next-generation GT series flagship phone.

Realme’s Global Marketing Director Francis Wong had previously confirmed the brand’s 300W charging testing in a video interview back in June. This rapid charging technology is speculated to charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in less than three minutes and achieve a full charge in less than five minutes.

Realme currently offers 240W charging on the Realme GT Neo 5, capable of charging the 4,600mAh battery from zero to 20 percent in just 80 seconds, zero to 50 percent in four minutes, and a full charge in under ten minutes.

Realme’s competitor, Redmi, showcased 300W charging last February using a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone. This technology can charge the 4,100mAh battery in under five minutes, although no handset with 300W fast charging support has been released by the Xiaomi sub-brand.

Realme’s Vice President Chase Xu announced the impending arrival of the Realme GT 7 Pro in India in May, with a projected launch timeframe in the fourth quarter of this year. The phone is likely to be the first device to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in global markets.