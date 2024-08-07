Initial thoughts on Vivo V40 Pro: A Hands-On review

In Short:

Vivo has launched the new V40 and V40 Pro smartphones, priced between mid-range and premium segments. The V40 Pro has top-end hardware, a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, and a unique design with an IP68 rating for water resistance. It features a keyhole-shaped camera module, 50MP selfie camera, and runs on Funtouch OS 14. Powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and a 5,500mAh battery, the V40 Pro stands out in terms of performance and battery life.

Vivo Launches V40 Pro: A New Addition to V Series

Vivo has recently introduced the Vivo V40 Pro, a new addition to its V series lineup, just four months after the launch of the V30 series. The V40 Pro is positioned between the mid-range and premium smartphone segments.

Pricing and Variants

The Vivo V40 Pro is available in two variants:

– 8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs. 49,999

– 12GB RAM + 512GB storage priced at Rs. 55,999

Design and Display

The V40 Pro features a slim and curved design with an official IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 120Hz curved edge AMOLED display protected by Schott’s Xensation Alpha glass.

Camera Setup

The V40 Pro comes with an odd-looking keyhole-shaped camera module that houses a 50-megapixel ultra-wide and primary cameras, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an aura light LED ring. The selfie camera is also equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

Performance and Battery

The V40 Pro runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. It features a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Verdict

With upgrades in performance and battery life, the Vivo V40 Pro aims to set itself apart in the premium smartphone segment. The device also offers AI-enabled features, making it a strong contender against other premium devices from top brands. Stay tuned for our detailed review for more insights on the Vivo V40 Pro.