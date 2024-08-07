OnePlus debuts Open Apex Edition with 1TB storage & Crimson Red colorway in India: Price, Features

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Open Apex Edition in India, featuring a new red leather finish and a larger foldable inner display. Priced at Rs. 1,49,999, it offers 16GB RAM + 1TB storage and runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It has a VIP mode for privacy and a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup. The phone has a 4,805mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition has been launched in India, introducing a new variant of the OnePlus Open series. This new model comes in a vibrant red shade with a luxurious leather finish at the rear. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition boasts a 7.82-inch foldable inner display alongside a 6.31-inch AMOLED cover screen.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Price in India

The price for the OnePlus Open Apex Edition is set at Rs. 1,49,999, offering 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. This model is available in the new Crimson Shadow color with a leather back panel.

For comparison, the standard OnePlus Open was launched last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, available in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black shades.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Specifications

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition operates on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, featuring a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display and a 6.31-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage (expandable up to 12GB). The device also includes a triple camera setup by Hasselblad, along with a 20MP primary selfie camera and a 32MP secondary camera.

Additionally, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition features a new VIP mode, offering enhanced privacy by blocking access to cameras, microphones, and other features when toggling the Alert Slider to the top position. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and more. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. The device supports face unlock authentication and houses a 4,805mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging capability.